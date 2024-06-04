The Federal Government has promised a handsome reward to any person or group of persons, who nabs or provides useful information on the identity of those behind the vandalisation of 2nd Bridge in Onitsha, Anambra State, or on any road infrastructure nationwide.

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, stated this while reacting to a report on the activities of vandals on the superstructure of the 2nd Niger Bridge, particularly the destruction of the expansion joints used to absorb the thermal expansions of the the bridge.

Umahi, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Barr Orji Uchenna Orji,

expressed deep shock that reports of vandalisation were still being recorded despite the presence of a private security outfit deployed by the Federal Ministry of Works to man the area.

He condemned in strong terms the ruthless destruction of the expansion joints, describing it as a deliberate act of sabotage on a key national infrastructure that has immense socio-economic benefits to the contiguous States and indeed the entire nation.

“It is saddening that a human being with the right senses could destroy such a critical and strategic treasure that catalyses Nigeria’s socio-economic advancement.

“The Federal Ministry of Works shall promptly and handsomely reward any person or group who nabs or gives useful information on the identity of perpetrators of vandalization of facilities on the 2nd Niger Bridge or on any of our road infrastructure facilities nationwide, and shall not only ensure that such perpetrators face the full wrath of the law of the land but shall also wield the long arms of the law on those who buy or patronise such stolen facilities,” he stated.

He called on State governments and communities to own and protect Federal Government-owned infrastructure sited in their respective domains.

“But it is heartrending that the facilities are being vandalized by those who are meant to own the benefits it serves,” he noted.

The Minister thanked the public for their concerns, particularly the patriotic young Nigerian, who raised the desired alarm that trended widely on social media platforms.

He further assured that a more formidable security architecture will be activated to forestall further havoc on the facilities, while a technical team has been directed to inspect, evaluate and reinstate the damaged parts of the superstructure.

He, therefore, enjoined all road users, residents and authorities within the 1.6km concrete box girder bridge of the 2nd Niger Bridge, the two secondary bridges of 21.7m each on Amakon village road, the cloverleaf interchange at Onitsha-Owerri road and the approach roads between Asaba, Delta State and Onitsha, Anambra State, to help keep watch against persons who vandalise, attempt to vandalize or tamper with the road infrastructure facilities on the project, and arrest or report such persons to the nearest police station or call dedicated hotlines: 08030986263 (SA Media)-08033389700 ( Controller of Works FMW Anambra State)- 08067736638 ( Controller of Works, FMW Delta State) or 08037056860 (Director Highways, Bridges and Design FMW).