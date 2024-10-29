The National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has said there are increased cyber threats and risks to Nigeria’s critical national information infrastructure.

He said the growing threats of attacks on telecommunications systems, banking platforms, power and energy grids, and military networks confront Nigeria.

Ribadu stated these during a workshop on critical national information infrastructure protection and resilience, which the National Cybersecurity Coordination Centre in ONSA organised for policymakers and sector regulators.

He also listed transportation systems, national databases, elections, digital systems, and other critical assets experiencing such heightened threats, adding that it was high time for all stakeholders to join hands and address this.

When declaring the workshop open, the NSAsaid the threats are coupled with other risks, such as defacement of government websites, breaches of sensitive personal data, and compromise of confidential government communications.

“Any failure or disruption to the operation of these critical assets can significantly impact our security, national public health and safety, and Nigerians’ social and economic well-being. Therefore, protecting these assets is a significant priority and a vital national necessity for all of us.

“As our adoption of technology is increasing across the country, so is the increase in cyber threats and risk to our critical national information infrastructure.

“We are now confronted with heightened threats of attacks on our telecommunications systems, banking platforms, power and energy grids, military networks, transportation systems, national databases, elections, digital systems, and other critical assets.

“We are also confronted with threats of online financial scams and fraud perpetuated by nefarious individuals and groups within and outside the country, persistently denting our economy and our international image.

“These threats are coupled with other risks such as defacement of government websites, breaches of sensitive personal data, and compromise of confidential government communications. We have also observed the persistent rise in the launch of online platforms by unscrupulous elements for illicit fundraising and disinformation to incite violence and cause apprehension”.

Ribadu said a country like Nigeria cannot exist if telecommunications, electricity, banking platforms, and other critical infrastructures are no longer functioning.

He said, “To get to where we are today, critical infrastructure is everything in the country. That’s it. If you don’t have it, nothing else. You don’t have a country. It’s what provides everything, whether electricity, telecommunications, or services. We depend on those infrastructures.

“So, to protect them and make them work matters a lot, maybe more than anything else. We’ve done fairly good work so far to get to where we are today, and I think today is the beginning of many things ahead of us in ensuring that it works in our country.”