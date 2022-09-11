The federal government has called on state governments across the federation to domesticate the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) Prohibition Act to enhance and promote their lives and welfare.

The permanent secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo who made the call at the opening of the Conference of Directors responsible for the Rehabilitation of PWDs yesterday in Abuja stressed the need to chart a way forward on effective service delivery for PWDs in the country.

The permanent secretary said the objectives of the gathering include providing a platform for experience sharing, brain-storming and learning lessons on issues affecting the well-being of PWDs.

He said, “Over the years, the ministry has continually trained visually impaired adults at the Nigeria Farm craft Centre for the Blind.

“55 of them graduated in 2021/2022 Session and 47 of them are currently enrolled for 2022/2023 Session. We regularly provide Assistive Devices and empowerment tools to PWDs.

“You will recall that in early 2019, the present Administration signed into law, the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act after the bill suffered many years of setbacks.”