The federal government has appealed for the release of a $5 million grant from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), a grant set aside for Adaptation for Smallholder Agriculture Programme (ASAP).

In 2022, IFAD, led by its associate vice-president Katherine Meighan, announced a new grant of $5 million for the Nigerian government with the aim to assist farmers in transitioning to agricultural practices that are resilient to climate change in response to the extensive farm damage caused by severe flooding.

At a high level meeting with the federal government yesterday in Abuja, led by the current IFAD associate vice-president, Dr Donal Brown, the minister of agriculture and food security, Abubakar Kyari lauded IFAD’s pivotal role in tackling global food system challenges.

The minister also applauded IFAD for the successful implementation of joint initiatives such as the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprise – Niger Delta (LIFE-ND), Value Chain Development Program (VCDP) Additional Financing, and Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) Programme in Nigeria.

Looking ahead, the minister expressed optimism for the approval of LIFE-ND’s one-year extension, a request for $20 million additional financing, and the preparation for LIFE-ND phase 2.

“It is my strong belief that some of the next steps in the implementation of LIFE-ND, which include the approval of one year extension, request for $20m additional Financing (AF) and preparation of LIFE-ND phase 2 will be given accelerated attention.

I will also like to appeal for the release of $5m ASAP grant to VCDP for climate change adaptation as well as the approval of her request for two-year extension to enable the program to improve on its disbursement status”, the minister said.

In his remarks, Brown expressed IFAD’s strong partnership with Nigeria and its commitment to further enhancing the relationship.

He lauded Nigeria for its efforts to clear previous financial commitments and welcomed the new government’s pledge to continue this trend.

Brown also highlighted the significant impact of the Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) on improving cassava production and other agricultural outputs where he voiced support for additional financing.