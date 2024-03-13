Digital divide or technology gap, which is the gap that exists in various aspects, including internet access, computer literacy, and skills required to navigate the digital world, has indeed widened in Nigeria, due to advancements in global technology.

While developed nations are creating new technologies that will propel the digital age, Nigeria and other developing nations are having to play catch-up due to inadequate ICT infrastructure.

For instance, most of the conversation in the broadband industry in the world is about 5G and its numerous advantages, yet Nigeria’s path to fully utilise the potential that comes with 5G continues to drag due to low smartphone penetration in the country, occasioned by poverty, illiteracy, and unawareness.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in its latest report revealed that, 2G continues to be the dominant technology in Nigeria’s mobile market with 57.84 per cent of Nigeria’s 224.7 million mobile subscriptions being on 2G network as of December 2023.

The report stated that 31.33 per cent of those subscriptions were on 4G; 9.80 per cent were on 3G, and 1.04 per cent were on 5G, indicating low smartphone ownership in the country, despite sustained network investments by telecommunication firms like MTN and others.

According to a 2023 report by DataReportal, the percentage of people with access to smartphones in Nigeria is between 11.8 per cent and 18.9 per cent, based on a population of over 211 million people and estimated 122.5 million internet users in the country.

This is even as the chief executive officer of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, identified the high cost of mobile phones as an obstacle to achieving digital inclusion in Nigeria.

The CEO of MTN, who disclosed this in a recent interview on Arise TV, averred that, while a lot of people would prefer to shift their consumption from traditional voice and circuit switch services to data services, they are limited due to the high cost of 4G and 5G enabled phones.

For instance, as of November 2023, Nigeria witnessed a surge in the availability of 5G-enabled smartphones, making high-speed connectivity more accessible than ever before, but the prices of these smartphones, which ranges from N120,000 to over N2 million, is far above the reach of the 88.4 million Nigerians who are living in extreme poverty.

Toriola fittingly explained it when he said, “The biggest barrier to that is actually the cost of handset and I think that’s one of the biggest rivals. Of course, the affordability of data is a key issue, but affordability of smartphones is a challenge to actually produce that data capacity in a rapidly devaluing macroeconomy.

“Also, while the global demand for smartphones has led to a reduction in smartphone costs, Nigeria alone might not generate enough demand to bring down prices as quickly.”

To make cellphones more accessible, Toriola proposed that local assembly may help lower production costs and remove customs taxes, while underlining the significance of working with regulators.

On what MTN is doing to addressing this issue, the CEO said, “MTN is actively working with the minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, and regulatory authorities to address the issue of device affordability and promote digital inclusion in Nigeria.”

He emphasised how crucial a person’s overall credit score is while financing their mobile gadgets, adding that, “There are quite several companies in Africa that are working on that in partnership with us, and while it may take a bit of time for that momentum to be built, our mobile money PSB – MoMo will enable us to predict behavioural patterns and credit worthiness.”

Toriola stated that MTN wants to increase the accessibility of smartphones to a larger demographic by developing these technologies, enabling responsible long-term smartphone payments.

In the same vein, Airtel Nigeria has reiterated its commitment to boosting 5G connectivity in Nigeria, even as it plans to roll out more 5G sites across Nigeria.

Presently, Airtel Nigeria has inaugurated the 5G in Lagos, Rivers, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with over 200 5G Sites, across these states.

Airtel Nigeria director of Marketing, Ismail Adeshina, told LEADERSHIP that, “Airtel is investing heavily in 5G infrastructure, including towers, base stations, and spectrum licences, to provide widespread 5G coverage across Nigeria. We are actively collaborating with technology partners, device manufacturers, and local businesses to explore and develop innovative 5G use cases, such as IoT applications and smart city solutions.”

Mafab Communications, a new player in the ICT sector and a licencee of 5G network, has also recently commenced rolled out of 5G network.