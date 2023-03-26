The Director General, National Council on Climate Change, Dr Salisu Mohammed Dahiru, has identified indiscriminate felling of trees as one factor that always accelerates the effect of climate change in Nigeria.

This, he said, automatically makes the area where trees are felled open to soil degradation.

Dr Dahiru stated this at a sensitisation programme for women of North-West geo-political of Nigeria on the benefits of Save80 Clean Cook Stove, held in Kebbi State.

Aside the health benefits of emitting less smoke, the Director General remarked that the stainless steel stove is durable and affordable, compared to the cost of gas cylinder, refilling of gas or buying kerosene for cooking.

To ease the Save80 Clean Cook Stove purchase, Unity Bank Plc has thrown it weight behind the project with a funding initiative.

Unity Bank regional manager, Malam Aliyu Moyi, while speaking at the sensitisation programme said the bank will create a database for its customers in accessing the stove with the benefits of spreading payment for a period of 12 months, at no interest cost but a minimal service charge.

Kumden Nanbal, monitoring and database manager, Atmosfair Climate and Sustainability Limited, while demonstrating how the stove is ignited and used, mentioned that the Save80 Stove has a package of two stainless pots and a wonder box to preserve the heat from the pot.

Apart from the physical demonstration of the Save80 Clean Cook Stove in boiling water, Dr Suleiman Gambo from Bayero University Kano (BUK) also presented a paper on ‘Deforestation and Use of Clean Cook Stove’.

Dignitaries at the sensitisation programme included Hon. Farouk Malami Yabo, Nigeria’s immediate-past Ambassador to Jordan; representatives of Kebbi State government and the traditional institution in the State.