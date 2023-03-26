A former military governor of Kwara State, Chief Salaudeen Latinwo, has described the death of Lt. General Oladipo Diya as heartbroken.

Latinwo described Diya as a strong, courageous and brave soldier whose loyalty to the Corps was indisputable.

The retired Group Captain said this in his condolence message to the family of the ex-military leader, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State on Sunday.

He noted that Diya would be remembered for his ideals and uncanny sense of responsibility, which he brought to bear during his tenure of office.

He added that Diya was a fine officer who worked with likeminds for the stability of the nation.

While commiserating with the bereaved family, Latinwo urged them to be comforted and take solace in the fact that the retired General bequeathed good legacy and etched his footprints on the sands of time.

“The death of General Oladipo Diya is a sad news. He was a strong, courageous, awesome, brave and reliable soldier loyal to the corps.

“I’m utterly heartbroken to have been inundated with the reports of the retired General’s passage. It is one death, too many.

“It is sad to say a peace good bye to a soldier of soldiers. May he find solace in the bossom of his lord with his soul rest in perfect peace,” Latinwo added.

LEADERSHIP reports that the former Chief of General Staff under the Abacha Military Government, Lt-Gen. Donaldson Oladipo Diya (Rtd), who was at a point vice chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council (PRC), the highest decision-making body of the Military Government when Gen. Sani Abacha was Head of State, died in the early hours of Sunday.