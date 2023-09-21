As Nigeria gears up to celebrate its Independence Day, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), George Akume, has revealed that this year’s festivities will be notably subdued.

Akume who disclosed this to State House correspondents after meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima conveyed the government’s readiness for the occasion.

Speaking about the preparations, Akume stated, “Independence is a very historic event for any country, and we Nigerians are no exception; we are fully prepared for celebrations.”

He, however, underscored that the festivities would be low-key in nature, a departure from past grandeur.

He extended well wishes to Nigerians and assured them that brighter days are on the horizon, adding, “Better days are coming, and pretty soon too.”

When asked about the differences in this year’s celebration compared to previous years, Akume emphasized the subdued nature of the event, explaining, “This is going to be low-key; we are not going on a fantastic jamboree at the Eagle Square and other locations.

“It’s a time for reflection; it’s a time for all of us to think deeply as a people about the journey forward, and this journey is being charted by the captain of the ship.”

Regarding his visit to the vice president, Akume clarified, “He is the Vice President of Nigeria, and the President is on official assignment outside the country.”