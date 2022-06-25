Some senior lawyers have called on the federal government to get involved in the arrest of Ike Ekweremadu, a former deputy senate in the United Kingdom over allegations of organ harvesting.

The former deputy senate president and his wife, Beatrice, were arrested for alleged trafficking of David Ukpo Nwamini, a supposed organ donor, to help their daughter who is reported to be on dialysis.

Reports have already surfaced that Nwanimi is 21 according to his passport, and not 15 as claimed by the Metropolitan Police.

Ekweremadu and his wife were arraigned before the Uxbridge Magistrate Court and were remanded in police custody.

Some lawyers who reacted yesterday said the former deputy senate president should be confident in facing his trial in the United Kingdom.

According to them, if he is confident of the documents he tendered before gaining entry into the UK, he should have nothing to fear.

A senior advocate, Mr Abdul Balogun, said the judicial system of the UK is not like what we have here.

“As long as his papers are genuine, he should have nothing to fear. From what we’ve seen so far, the UK government was aware of the issue before they entered the UK. I am sure his lawyers know what to do to get his out of the embarrassing situation’’.

A constitutional lawyer, Sylvanus Akpotia, said the judicial system of the UK is different from that of Nigeria. He urged Senator Ekweremadu to ensure that he has a tight case because he may have difficulties if he has skeletons in his cupboard.

He said, ‘’That is the difference between advanced country and developing country. If it were a developing country, he is likely to walk away easily. My advice is that he should endure he has a good case because he may not be able to get out of it, if he does not have a good case.”

A law lecturer, Mr Ismail Amedu, agreed with the views expressed by his colleagues and also called on the Nigerian government to wade into the matter.