The Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) yesterday said about 10,000 Nigerians are expected to perform this year’s pilgrimage to Israel and Jordan.

Executive secretary of the NCPC, Rev Yakubu Pam, disclosed this at a reception organised for the first batch of 365 returning pilgrims from Israel and Jordan.

Pam said the commission had so far screened about 4,000 of the intending pilgrims, adding that it is not just about screening, but paying and successfully making the journey.

He expressed satisfaction that the 365 Nigerians that went for the pilgrimage came back without any case of abscondment.

He advised the pilgrims to put into practice whatever they learned during the pilgrimage, and not to keep their experiences within themselves, but to share it with their neighbours, relations and friends.

He commended the medical team and spiritual counsellors for successfully leading the pilgrims during the journey.

One of the returning pilgrims, Dr Jacob Tayo Haastrup told newsmen that he was grateful to God for being part of the first batch of pilgrims to embark on the spiritual journey to Israel and Jordan.