The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack has announced that the federal government was on track to fully digitise all core civil service processes by December 31, 2025, as part of ongoing reforms to enhance efficiency and transparency.

Walson-Jack made this known on Friday in Abuja during the inaugural Quarterly Stakeholders and Citizens Engagement Forum organised by her office, themed: “Strengthening Civil Service Delivery Through Citizens and Stakeholders Engagement.”

She emphasised that the digitalisation drive will eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks, reduce lost files, and enable citizens to access government services online with ease.

“To date, over 34,000 federal civil servants now have official government email addresses, ensuring secure and efficient communication.

“We are also migrating our records to the OneGov cloud platform, powered by Galaxy Backbone, to enhance data security and interoperability,” she said.

She highlighted the ServiceWise GPT as a flagship digital tool for civil servants, urging those yet to adopt it to do so immediately.

The Head of Service noted that the 2025 Civil Service Innovation Challenge had uncovered groundbreaking ideas from civil servants, prompting plans to launch a Ministerial Innovation Challenge across all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

“This platform ensures even junior officers with innovative solutions are heard. We are building a civil service that continuously improves, driven by the creativity of its workforce,” she said.

On employee welfare, Walson-Jack revealed plans to introduce eco-friendly electric staff buses to ease commuting challenges for civil servants.

She also disclosed the ongoing collaborations with the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to streamline pension processing and improve healthcare for retirees.

“A motivated workforce is the bedrock of effective service delivery. Your voice is not just welcome; it is essential to our progress.

“We are changing the narrative by opening our doors, listening to your ideas, and working together to rebuild public trust,” she said.

She commended the media and civil society organisations for their role in promoting transparency and accountability, urging continued constructive engagement.

The Head of Service explained the milestones under the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP25), which includes the “One Knowledge” initiative, integrating AI training and leadership programs.

Walson-Jack also noted a new system requiring civil servants to sign performance contracts, and personnel audit, a comprehensive skills gap analysis set to commence in August.

She added that with FCSSIP25 ending in December, work had begun on a successor plan, which would incorporate stakeholders’ inputs.

“The future of civil service delivery is undoubtedly digital, and we are determined to lead that future. Nigerians are beginning to believe in the civil service again, this renewed trust is priceless.

“Transparency is a core value of this administration; we want you to monitor our progress and hold us accountable,” she said.