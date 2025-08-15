Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have arrested a fake medical doctor, claiming to be a specialist in the treatment of eye problems.

Akwa Ibom Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Timfon John, who disclosed this to Journalists on Friday in Uyo, said the arrest followed credible intelligence from concerned members of the civil society.

John explained that the suspect identified as Gabriel Gideon, claiming to be a Opthalmologist from Nsit Ubium local government area was apprehended while administering fruits concoctions as cure for various sight problems in some villages in Itu LGA.

“A fake medical doctor who parades himself as an ophthalmologist has been arrested for allegedly administering a mixture of unapproved substances to hundreds of people in Ikot Akpan Itam, Ikot Abasi Itam, and Nung Ukot Itam in Itu LGA, with N500 only as charge per person.

“On Thursday, August 14, 2025, at approximately 12:05pm, Operatives of the Command received a tip from a concerned citizen regarding a man who was reportedly treating eye defects with unapproved substances. The suspect, identified as Gabriel Gideon from Nsit Ubium, was apprehended.

“Gideon confessed to not being a qualified ophthalmologist. He allegedly assembled over 300 people in each village, charging them N500 to administer a concoction of olive oil, juice, and water as a cure for various eye conditions.

“A medical team from the Ministry of Health confirmed the nature of the unapproved substances,” John stated.

She added that investigation into the case was ongoing.