As the body of accountants underr the platform of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) gather in Abuja for this year edition of their conference, minister of finance, budget and national planning Zainab Ahmed has told them that “Nigeria is counting on your professional support to ensure economic sustainability becomes a national culture.”

The minister made the call at the 52nd annual accountants’ conference hosted by ICAN co-sponsored by MTN Nigeria. The weeklong event is holding in Abuja.

The minister said Nigeria’s national development plan has advanced clear strategies to intensify the transition and drive toward financial sustainability. She told the participants at the opening ceremony of the conference that all hands must be on deck to deepen the revenue base of the economy through broader and strategic diversification.

Mrs Ahmed urged the institute to lead innovations around sustainability and sustainability reporting as governments, investors and regulatory agencies have increased interest in it.

“The nation is not only confronted by the necessity of inclusive growth but also bound to measure growth, not in absolute terms but in terms of its environmental price, the social consequence, and the potential implication for posterity and long-term stability,” the minister who was represented by the special adviser to President Buhari on Finance and Economy, Sarah Alade, said.