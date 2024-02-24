The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is to release 42,000 metric tonnes of assorted food commodities to support the vulnerable population across the country.

The grains in seven locations of strategic reserve are now being bagged for onward delivery to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

A statement by the special adviser information to the president, Bayo Onanuga, said the need to bag the grains caused the delay as the bags were freshly ordered by government.

He said Nigerians will not need to pay for the grain bags, as they are free.

He further said this would be complemented by the 60,000 metric tonnes of milled rice to be purchased by the government from mega rice millers.