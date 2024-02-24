The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed 411 Lassa fever cases and 72 deaths in 21 states and 78 local government areas across the country.

The NCDC disclosed this in its Lassa fever situation report for week six.

The report stated that out of the 21 affected states, Ondo, Edo and Bauchi account for 65 percent of the cases.

“In week six, the number of new confirmed cases increased from 70 in epi week 5, 2024 to 83 in epi week six, 2024. These were reported in Edo, Ondo, araba, Benue, Ebonyi, Bauchi, Kogi, Plateau, Cross River, Nasarawa, Rivers, and Lagos States.

“Cumulatively from week one to six, 2024, 72 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate of 17.5 per cent which is marginally lower than the CFR for the same period in 2023 (17.6 per cent), the report noted.

The NCDC said the predominant age group affected by Lassa fever is 21-30 years.

It noted that the National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Incident Management System has been activated to coordinate response at all levels at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).