The Federal Government said the law preventing the use of torture will be extended to psychiatric hospitals and other places where people’s movement are restricted and not allowed to leave at their own will.

The government said the extension is targeted at preventing torture and other forms of cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment.

Solicitor-General of the Federation (SGF) and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mrs Beatrice Jedy-Agba stated this at a sensitisation and advocacy workshop for law enforcement agencies and other critical stakeholders on the United Nations Convention against torture in Abuja.

Mrs. Jedy-Agba said the session was designed to highlight the responsibilities conferred on the Federal Government, particularly its law enforcement agencies and other public officials in the prevention of torture in Nigeria.

“We are currently reviewing the Anti Torture Act and Regulations to expand the definition of torture and improve mechanisms to discourage and eliminate torture in places of detention, such as deprivation of liberty in Nigeria, such as police stations, prisons and other detention facilities, psychiatric hospitals and any other places where persons are not permitted to leave at their own will”.

The Solicitor General pointed out that the definition of torture under the relevant legal frameworks pertains to acts committed by public officials, particularly law enforcement, which inflicts pain or suffering, whether mental or physical on an individuals in their custody.

Jedy-Agba, while stating that it is not enough to punish perpetrators for committing acts of torture, stressed that government also has the responsibility to ensure restitution and rehabilitation of victims.

She urged participants to work as champions of the Federal Government’s policy against torture by shunning the use of torture against citizens and institute anti-torture measures when they return to their various institutions and organisations.

“As you are aware, Nigeria is signatory to various international treaties and conventions such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the United Nations Convention against Torture, all of which guarantee human rights of both citizens as well as persons in detention.

“You may also wish to note that the prohibition of torture has since been elevated to the international law standard of jus cogens. This means that the international community recognises the prohibition of torture in all ramifications as so fundamental, that it supersedes all international treaties. The Federal Government therefore prioritises initiatives aimed at preventing torture and other forms of cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment.

“It is in view of its commitment to human rights standards that the government signed and ratified the United Nations Convention against Torture (UNCAT), Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture (OPCAT) and enacted the Anti-Torture Act to prohibit and punish acts of torture committed by public officers,” she added.

She there urged participants to demonstrate commitment and dedication towards eliminating torture by collaborating and cooperating to speak with one voice against the perpetrators of torture and for all who suffer at their hands, at their various institutions.