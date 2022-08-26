The federal government has said that it will soon begin the implementation of the national quality control policy, which was approved in 2021.

The director of Weight and Measures in the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Comfort Emenbu, disclosed this on Friday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, while speaking during at a meeting with stakeholders.

Emembu, who was represented by the head, National Metrology Infrastructure in the ministry, Okechukwu Ejiofor, said the federal government was fully committed to the implementation of the policy.

The director said: “The WM Act is the legislation that confers power on inspectors of the weight and measure department, to ensure that measurements of trade are accurate, fair, transparent, uniform and legal.

“However, current global trends in WM administration necessitate that certain aspects of WM Act are reviewed to accommodate global best practices in legal metrology.

“The adoption of legal metrology will build trust for trade within us and the country’s international business allies.”

She said the commitment of the government informed the decision to meet with stakeholders and seek their inputs for the review of the Weight and Measure Act.

The director said: “So, this meeting is organized to enable us to rub minds with stakeholders’ to upgrade our WM services, and guarantee the quality of products and services made or provided in the country.

“Consequently, today’s event is strategically essential because stakeholder consultation is a key requirement in the formulation of technical regulations.

“As managers of businesses, they are abreast with challenges caused by the enforcement of technical regulations and policies and agreements like the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.”