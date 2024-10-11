As Nigeria joined the global community to mark this year’s World Mental Health Day, the federal government has disclosed its plans to integrate mental health services into the Primary Health Care (PHC) system.

The coordinating minister of health and social welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, disclosed this during the 2024 World Mental Health Day event in Abuja.

World Mental Health Day, observed annually on October 10, has a 2024 theme: “It is Time to Prioritise Mental Health in the Workplace.” The theme emphasises the critical link between mental health and work environments.

Represented by the permanent secretary, Daju Kachollom, Prof. Pate stated that integrating mental health into PHC ensures that services are accessible in every community, not just in urban areas.

“This decentralisation is crucial for delivering care where it is most needed, especially to underserved and vulnerable populations,” Pate said.

He highlighted the importance of early intervention by PHC workers in recognising early signs of mental health issues and providing timely support to those in need.

The minister also spoke about community awareness programs, which include partnerships with traditional and religious leaders aimed at reducing the stigma surrounding mental illness and encouraging people to seek help.

Additionally, Prof. Pate noted that fostering open dialogue, promoting mental health in workplaces, and ensuring access to counselling can create safer work environments for at-risk people.

He emphasised that over 20 percent of Nigerians suffer from mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, and substance use disorders, yet stigma has kept many from seeking help.

He further pointed out that mental health challenges not only carry a financial cost but also affect human productivity. Workers dealing with mental health issues are often less productive, more likely to miss work, and, in severe cases, may even be at risk of suicide.

Pate said that by prioritising mental health in workplaces, the nation could improve its citizens’ well-being and economic performance.