The Ministry of Youth Development says it is developing a new training programme similar to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for graduates of the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE).

This announcement was made by the Minister of State for Youth Development, Mr. Olawande Wisdom, during the opening of the BEMORE OYO 2024 Summer Bootcamp in Ibadan, the Oyo State’s capital, on Monday.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the minister stated that his ministry plans to collaborate with the Ministry of Education to implement various training reforms, including a programme akin to the NYSC for NCE graduates.

He highlighted that while NYSC serves university graduates, there has been no equivalent for NCE holders and other similar qualifications.

“The major priority of the ministry is citizenship and training, and we are bringing them back. We have NYSC for those who finished from universities, but what of those who finished from NCE and others?” he asked.

“We want to set up training so that you don’t need to go to other states to have it, you can have it in your state and the camp,” Wisdom stated.

The new scheme, when come operational, aims to offer local training options, eliminating the need for travel to other states.

Wisdom emphasised the importance of addressing social issues and acknowledged the positive impact of organisations such as the Boys’ Brigade and Girls’ Guide in diverting youth from negative influences.

He noted that the ministry’s focus is on enhancing citizenship and training to reinstate these values through the proposed programme.