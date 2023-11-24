Secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), George Akume, has inaugurated the Committee to review the Public Procurement Act 2007 in line with current economic realities in the Country.

Akume in his inaugural speech recalled that the Public Procurement Act 2007 was signed into law on 4th June, 2007 by the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

In a statement issued by the director of information in his office, Segun Imohiosen, the SGF said, “The Act provides the legal and institutional framework for the enthronement of transparency, accountability, value for money and efficiency in the procurement of works, goods and services within the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

“The Public Procurement Act 2023 established the National Council on Public Procurement and the Bureau of Public Procurement as the regulatory authorities responsible for the monitoring and oversight of public procurement, harmonising the existing government policies and practices by regulating, setting standards and developing the legal framework and professional capacity for public procurement in Nigeria; and for related matters,’’ he added.

“Having implemented the Public Procurement Act for over 15 years, this Administration has seen the need to review and strengthen the provisions of the Act to make it more responsive to the needs of the people. The objective of this review is to ensure realistic procurement outcomes in the face of current economic realities and to enhance budget implementation and ease of doing business.”

The members of the committee are the “attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice – chairman; minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy Member; minister of budget and economic planning – member; director-general, Bureau of Public Procurement- member; representative of the World Bank – member; Messrs KPMG Nigeria – technical consultants; permanent secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office – member/secretary.

According to Imohiosen, the terms of reference of the committee are to “undertake a holistic review of the Public Procurement Act 2007 by identifying key impediments militating against compliance with the Act; make recommendations that will strengthen the provisions of the Act to ensure transparency, accountability, value for money, efficiency and timely delivery in the procurement of works, goods and services by Ministries, Departments and Agencies; develop a draft amendment Bill for consideration by the Federal Executive Council; Any other assignment as may be directed by the President.

The SGF urged members of the committee not to relent in the discharge of this huge task of reviewing the Public Procurement Act which will make public procurement processes seamless to deliver public goods and services.

The director-general, Bureau of Public Procurement, Mamman Ahmadu, who spoke on behalf of the members of the newly inaugurated committee disclosed that his agency already began the process of the review internally and it will work efficiently to actualise the objectives of the committee.

The committee has one month to complete its assignment.