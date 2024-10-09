The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has re-affirmed Federal Government’s sustained commitment to reposition the nation’s education sector for sustainable development, asserting that any nation that toys with education is toying with the destiny of its citizens.

The SGF made the assertion when a powerful delegation from the leadership of Conference of Alumni Association of Nigerian Universities (CAANU), led by its President, Prof. Yakubu Aboki Ochefu, in the company of its past President, Prof. Ahmed Tijjani Mora, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

In a statement by the director of Information in SGF office, Segun Imohiosen, he underscored the pivotal role education plays in the development of any nation and the efforts of the present administration to improve the sector for quality education for Nigerians.

“No nation can make progress without investing in education, a nation that toys with education toys with the destiny of its citizens. President Tinubu believes that every Nigerian irrespective of status should have access to quality education,” he stated.

Senator Akume commended the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for its giant strides in providing quality infrastructure across different tertiary institutions in the six geopolitical zones in the country.

He urged the Association to complement Government’s efforts in the development of the nation’s tertiary institution.

The SGF also assured that industrial action will soon be a thing of the past under the present administration and urged the leadership of tertiary institutions to always toe the path of dialogue rather than resorting to strike.

Speaking earlier, the President of CAANU, Prof. Yakubu Aboki Ochefu, said that the purpose of the visit was to celebrate the uncommon achievements of the SGF from a humble trajectory, through civil service to the pinnacle of political leadership as aptly summarised in its soon to be published book, titled: “George Akume: Legacy of Service, Leadership and Vision”! which will serve as a beacon of hope for Nigerians; and to also seek his support in championing the National Alumni Day aimed at uniting alumni associations across Nigeria in celebrating its shared commitment to education and national development.

Prof. Ochefu stated that the Association seeks collaboration with the government to enhance value for respective alma maters in the country to improve tertiary institutions in the country.

He also appealed to Federal Government to consider its members in the appointment of Governing Councils of federal tertiary institutions and appointments on Federal Boards; and those deserving should also receive national honours.

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of a biography of the SGF titled: “George Akume: Legacy of Service, Leadership and Vision” by the leadership of the CAANU.