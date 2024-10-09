The National Gallery of Arts has pledged its support to visual artists, with a view to bridging the gaps between talent and end products as well creating value and markets for the products.

Director-General of the National Gallery of Arts, Ahmed Sodangi stated this at an Islamic Art Exhibition with the theme: “The Art of Appreciation II,” organised by Halal Art Gallery showcasing painting, mixed media and wood routing by Ridwan Adk-Osinowo in Abuja.

Sodangi harped on the need to diversify the country’s economy through the creative industry which Nigeria has comparative advantage.

“The creative sector in Nigeria is very large. One of our mandates is to see how we can promote Nigerian Art and Artists.What we intend to do at the global level is to continue to partner with upcoming artists, particularly the new ones to see how we can create values between the talent, arts and the market.

“In Nigeria, we have the talents, so the next thing is to bridge the gap between the talent and products which is the art works. The art works are here, now let’s bring in the markets.

“People that are here will look at what they want. Also, at the global level, arts can add value to the Gross Domestic Product of Nigeria,” the DG said.

In his remarks, chairman of the occasion, Senator Mohammed Daggash, commended the Halal Art Gallery for organising the event and Adk-Osinowo for the art works.

While calling for the continuous support to Halal Art Gallery, not just in art but capacity to expand, he said, “I know the artists are limited, but there is need to train more so that other can benefit.

“There is a big market for this industry; and people can put up Islamic Arts and others in the mosques, their houses, institutions, buildings and others.

“I pray that that this gallery should have a permanent section dedicated to, Islamic art. If agreed, I will personally sponsor that corner.”

On her part, the chairperson of Jaiz Takaful Insurance, Zainab Abdurrahman said the Halal Art Gallery was promoting and spreading beauty and peace that the religion of Islam brought to all believer and the world and pledged her support to the gallery.