Federal government has restated its commitment to transforming the agriculture sector to boost the country’s economic prosperity.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who stated this at the groundbreaking of Agricbusiness Industrial Hubs in Atan-Ijaiye, Akinyele local government area of Oyo State, said agricultural industrial hubs would reduce post-harvest losses experienced by farmers nationwide.

Shettima, represented by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Abubakar Kyari, reiterated the government’s commitment to transforming the agricultural sector of the economy.

The vice president commended the initiative of Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration in the agricultural sector and said it was in tandem with the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“It is a testament to our unwavering commitment to a future where hope is renewed through concrete action, strategic partnerships and inclusive growth.

“It is a bold declaration that Nigeria’s future lies in transforming our abundant agricultural resources into value-added products that fuel industries, generate employment, and uplift our farmers.

“It is a product of a strategic partnership between the federal government of Nigeria, our state government, and our esteemed international development partners, especially the African Development Bank, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, and the Islamic Development Bank, ISDB.

‘This collaborative effort underscores our shared belief that sustainable development in agriculture is achievable only through unity, innovation, 4:13 and shared responsibility.

“It is a clear indication that Nigeria is committed to leveraging global expertise, capital, and best practices to achieve sustainable growth and social inclusion.’’

Governor Seyi Makinde, in his address, described the occasion as his administration’s promise to revolutionise the agricultural sector to create jobs and prosperity.

He noted that his administration had identified six farm settlements with three more in Ilora, Iresa Adu and Ipapo to be designed for the succeeding government.

He said, “The hubs would open up the affected communities for businesses that would not be of benefit to not only the state but the nation as a whole.’’

In his address, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, the former president of the African Development Bank, said he conceived the idea of industrial hubs while in office as the Minister of Agriculture.

He said, “The idea was conceived while I was in the office as Minister, but I thank God it is being implemented after leaving the office.”

Earlier, the director general of Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency (OYSADA), Dr Debo Akande, noted that the groundbreaking ceremony is another milestone in Oyo State’s agricultural transformation agenda.