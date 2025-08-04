The Odua People’s Assembly (OPA) has accused former Senate president David Mark of attempting to destabilise the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and called for his accountability over what it described as a long history of anti-democratic actions.

In a statement released on Saturday and signed by OPA national chairman, Kayode Richard Olatunji, the group alleged that Mark was orchestrating a forceful takeover of the ADC’s leadership, warning that such moves threatened Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

“We find it necessary to address his recent manoeuvres to forcefully take over and destabilise the leadership of the ADC,” Olatunji stated. “David Mark’s notoriety is not a recent development but a legacy forged in political treachery and betrayal.”

OPA referenced Mark’s alleged involvement in the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, which was widely considered the freest and fairest in Nigeria’s history.

The group accused him of financing efforts, alongside other political actors, to derail the democratic process and prevent Chief Moshood Abiola from assuming office.

“The annulment of those elections was a grievous affront to the will of the Nigerian people,” Olatunji said. “It marked the beginning of a dark chapter in our history, one defined by political instability and the erosion of democratic values.”

The group described Mark’s latest alleged actions against the ADC as a continuation of his “relentless pursuit of power at the expense of democratic integrity.” OPA warned that such efforts represent a broader threat to political stability in Nigeria.

“The Odua People’s Assembly categorically rejects Mark’s attempts to undermine the democratic process,” the statement read. “Political parties should be governed by the principles of transparency, accountability, and respect for the will of their members.”

OPA called on Nigerians to resist what it termed the “tyranny of ambition” and urged the federal government to take decisive action against individuals who have worked, past or present, to sabotage democracy in the country.

“Undermining a democratic government, especially in a moment as pivotal as June 12, constitutes a treasonable felony,” Olatunji emphasised. “The government must hold such individuals accountable to restore public trust and protect the rule of law.”

The group concluded by urging political stakeholders to recommit to democratic ideals and work toward a future based on collaboration, respect, and genuine representation.