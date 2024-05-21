The Federal Government has announced plans to launch a state-of-the-art data centre capable of storing up to 1.4 petabytes of citizens biodata before May 29, 2024.

The data centre, LEADERSHIP gathered, will house a comprehensive range of critical national information, including citizens’ biodata.

Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo made the disclosure when he hosted a delegation of the National Union of Nigerian Associations in Italy (NUNAI) led by its President, Chief Rowland Ndukuba, in Abuja on Monday.

Emphasising the importance of embracing technology and innovation, the Dr. Tunji-Ojo stressed that modern challenges require novel, cutting-edge technological solutions.

He added that integrating advanced technology would enhance efficiency and accountability across national operations.

In response to the requests of NUNAI for intervention, collaboration and the establishment of passport front offices, the minister promised to review their request, after which appropriate information would be communicated in due course.

He however, warned that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration would not condone illegal migration, and that Nigerians attempting to emigrate through illegal means will face the consequences of their actions.

Earlier, the President of NUNAI, Chief Rowland Ndukuba commended the Federal Government for moving to halt the challenges faced by Nigerians in Italy.