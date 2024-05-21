The funeral procession for Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has commenced on Tuesday morning in Tabriz, less than 48 hours after his helicopter tragically crashed into a mountainside in the country’s northwest region, killing him and other occupants.

Thousands of mourners filled the streets, accompanied by heavily armed guards, as Iranian officials and dignitaries paid their respects through speeches, music, and prayers for the fallen Iranian leader.

The accident, which occurred on Sunday morning in foggy weather, also claimed the lives of other high-ranking officials, including the country’s foreign minister. The crash has plunged the Islamic Republic’s hardline establishment into uncertainty, amid rising regional tensions and domestic discontent.

Multiple days of national mourning have been declared by Iran’s government, culminating in a funeral later this week for the 63-year-old ultraconservative cleric. Raisi had been considered a potential successor to the current Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei.

Tuesday’s ceremonies will begin with funeral prayers and a procession in Tabriz, the largest city in the mountainous northwestern region of Iran where the helicopter crash occurred.

According to Mohsen Mansouri, the head of the funeral planning committee and Iran’s vice president of executive affairs, “The day will start with prayers and a procession to honor President Raisi and the other officials who lost their lives in the crash.”

As the country mourns, authorities were investigating the cause of the crash, which has left a significant void in Iran’s political landscape. The impact of Raisi’s death on the country’s future leadership and its handling of both internal and external challenges remains to be seen.

See Photos Below: