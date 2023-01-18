The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development yesterday warned fertiliser producers and sale distributors against the product adulteration in the country.

The ministry said its is implementing aggressive policies toward detecting and tracking of violators who possibly risk 10 years imprisonment in line with the 2019 National Fertilizer Quality Control Act.

Deputy director, Farm Inputs Support Services Department at the ministry, Ishaku Ardo Buba who spoke with journalists at a zonal sensitisation training workshop for fertilizer quality control inspectors and stakeholders in Abuja, stressed that those without sales permit or certificate of registration should desist from operation in Nigeria or face the wrath of law.

Buba said the web-based platform has been upgraded to address gray areas for seamless application and registration process.

He said, “Our warning is that time have passed where you can do whatever you want but now there is law in place and the law is stringent, so irrespective of who you are, as far as you’re involved in any of the cases of adulteration, diversion, the law will take its cause on you and it’s very severe.

Once you don’t have our sales permit, or certificate of registration don’t operate in Nigeria and we can dictate in the event of somebody will want to fake it. There is no way you can fake it, we have asked all the security agencies working with our inspector to seal any premises that does not displayed copy of his certificate of registration or sales permit”.

