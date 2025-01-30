The Federal Government has cautioned individuals storing explosive devices in their homes for illegal mining activities to desist from such practice.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris issued the warning on Wednesday in Sabon Pegi, Niger State, during a condolence visit to residents following a dynamite explosion on Monday that resulted in multiple fatalities and extensive property damage.

In a statement on Thursday in Abuja, Idris emphasised the dangers associated with storing explosives for illegal mining and urged those involved to desist immediately.

Accompanying him on the visit were top-ranking government officials, including Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago; former governor and Senator representing Niger North, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello; and the Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji.

Idris revealed that President Bola Tinubu has directed the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development to reorganise the mining sector to curb illegal activities.

“These tragedies are largely man-made, and we cannot allow them to continue. The President has instructed the National Orientation Agency to intensify its campaigns, advocacy, and enlightenment efforts, particularly targeting those involved in illegal mining. This community is endowed with a lot of mineral resources,” he stated.

He further noted that the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has recently begun reorganising mining activities across the country and expressed hope that lessons from the tragedy would be taken seriously.

The minister also highlighted President Tinubu’s deep concern over the increasing frequency of such disasters nationwide, saying that the National Orientation Agency (NOA) as a result has been tasked with strengthening public awareness campaigns to prevent future occurrences.

“First and foremost, we must recognise that these tragedies are happening far too often in our country. The President is deeply saddened and has directed the National Orientation Agency to carry out advocacy and enlightenment campaigns, especially in rural communities, to prevent such incidents from recurring,” he said.

Commending the Niger State government for its swift response, Idris added that the President has also instructed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation along with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide reliefs to the victims of the Sabon Pegi dynamite explosion.