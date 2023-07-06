Federal Govt Will Address Flooding In Jigawa, Says Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has pledged that the federal government will soon address the challenge of flooding in Jigawa State because of its negative impact on agriculture and food production.

Shettima stated this yesterday when a delegation of the Hadeija Emirate Council led by the Emir of Hadeija and chairman of Jigawa State Traditional Council, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar Maje, visited the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“I want to convey to you the message from President Bola Tinubu that the challenges of the place will be adequately captured in the next budget,” he stated.

In a statement by his media office, he restated the importance of peace in achieving any meaningful development in the country.

Stressing the importance of peace for national development, Shettima said peace was a major prerequisite for national development, noting that Kano and Jigawa States had been largely peaceful and are “islands of peace in an unending ocean of poverty, insecurity and depravity.”

The vice president commended the Hadeija Emirate Council for the strong support for the Tinubu/Shettima Administration observing that “as at the time we went to Hadeija, we were not in power and His Royal Highness was unequivocal in his support for us. It was a huge support and was anchored on the fact that our team was the best for the nation.”