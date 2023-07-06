Osimhen’s Napoli To Begin Defence Of Serie A Title Against Frosinone

Serie A champions Napoli meet Frosinone in the first Serie A game of the season, while Milan will visit Bologna and Juventus will play away at Udinese.

The new Serie A campaign will start on Sunday, August 20 2023, ending Sunday, May 26 2024.

Defending champions Napoli will meet newly promoted side Frosinone at the Stadio Stirpe.

Champions League finalists Inter are set to face Monza at home while Milan will visit Bologna.

Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus will start the season where they ended 2022-23, at the Dacia Arena against Udinese.

Roma will face Salernitana at the Stadio Olimpico and their city rivals Lazio will meet Lecce.