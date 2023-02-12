Mid last week, the federal government made a very bold move that is intended to ensure that all eligible voters had the opportunity to exercise their franchise.

It gave a directive that universities across the country should go on recess for three weeks to enable students participate effectively in the forthcoming general election.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) broke the news in a letter addressed to vice-chancellors and directors of inter-university centres.

In that letter, the commission said that the directive followed an order by the minister of education, Adamu Adamu. It directed that all universities in the country are to be shut from February 22 to March 14 to allow students to participate in the general election.

Recall that many Nigerians had raised the alarm that over three million students may be disfranchised in the election if the tertiary institutions are not shut for the election .

As a newspaper, we commend the decision of the federal government for expanding the frontiers of participatory democracy by making it possible through the closure of schools for eligible voters to be part of the electoral process.

It is pertinent to note that the presidential election on February 25 is regarded as one of the most important in recent times and the reasons are not far fetched .

In our view, everything that will encourage the over 90 million people that registered to vote should be encouraged .

Sadly, voter apathy has been a major issue in previous elections in the country .

The Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC) had disclosed that only 34.75 per cent of registered voters actually voted in the 2019 presidential elections.

The percentage represents 28,614,190 people who cast their votes during the elections.

This is 0.91 per cent less than the total number of accredited voters who make up a total 35.66 per cent (29,364,209) of total registered voters.

According to data from INEC, 67.42 million Nigerians registered to vote in the 2015 general elections. However, the election recorded only 29.43 million votes cast, representing 43.65 per cent voter turnout.

We frown at the practice where a minority decides for the majority. That is not the essence of democracy.

We recall that the electoral commission had disclosed that over 37 million youths registered to vote for the 2023 general election. This is impressive .

Indeed,Nigeria is a country that is currently facing several challenges, including issues relating to security, political stability, and education. As we approach the next general elections, it is imperative that the Federal Government takes bold steps to ensure that the process is as smooth and peaceful as possible. One of the measures that the government can do to achieve this is by shutting down universities on Election Day and it has graciously done

In the considered opinion of this newspaper, this step was necessary in order to ensure the safety of students and to prevent the disruption of the election process.

The University is a critical institution in any society. It is a place where young people are trained and educated to become responsible citizens and leaders of tomorrow.

However, the university environment can also be a place of political activism, and as such, it is not uncommon for students to take part in political rallies, demonstrations, and other activities. During election season, the activities of students can sometimes become very intense, and this can lead to violence, disruption, and even loss of life.

The closure of universities will not only ensure the safety of students but also the peace and security of the surrounding communities. During elections, there is usually a high level of tension, and the presence of students, who are known to be politically active, can escalate the situation.

By shutting down universities, the government can ensure that there are fewer people on the streets, and that the election process can proceed smoothly without disruption. This will also reduce the likelihood of violence and unrest, and allow the government to focus on providing security for the election.

Moreover, shutting down universities on election day has also prevented students from being used as political tools by politicians. In Nigeria, it is not uncommon for politicians to use students as instruments to be used to achieve their devious political schemes. During elections, politicians often use students to create chaos, disrupt the election process, and intimidate voters. By shutting down universities, the government has ensured that students are not used for political purposes, and that the election process is conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner.

Consequently, we commend the move to shut down the universities and we whole-heartedly support any process that will encourage massive voter participation to make the election free, fair and credible.