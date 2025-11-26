Outgoing vice chancellor (VC) of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Prof. Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, has underscored the need for tertiary institutions to be better positioned to tap from the ongoing federal government’s fiscal reforms for sustainable development.

Advertisement

Prof. Ndaeyo, spoke during the fifth in the series of the Distinguished Registry Annual Lecture put together by the Registry Department as part of activities marking his end of tenure as the eight substantive VC of the institution held at the 1,000 – capacity TETfund auditorium of the Nwaniba main campus, Uyo, the state capital.

LEADERSHIP learnt Ndaeyo’s tenure lapses on Sunday November 30, 2025, paving the way for another substantive or acting VC to assume the seat from Monday, December 1st.

Advertisement

Addressing the conferees, the first class graduate and professor of Animal Science, stressed the need for steady funding of tertiary institutions to continue to play their roles as centres of teaching, research and manpower development.

Describing the Lecture entitled; “Nigerian Tax Act 2025: The Implications on the University System – The Way Forward,” as apt, the VC urged managers of the higher education system to look inward in order to galvanise the inherent potentials as key elements in funds generation to stay afloat in the new fiscal regime.

“The theme of the lecture is timely, strategic, and crucial to the sustainability of higher education in Nigeria. The ongoing fiscal reforms in the country have far- reaching implications for funding models, research viability, personnel management, projects execution, administrative operations and internally generated revenues framework in tertiary institutions.

“As a University system operating within a continually challenged economy, it’s crucial for us to understand how new tax policies shape our operations, responsibilities and strategic planning. It’s also imperative to interrogate the opportunities embedded in these reforms – opportunities for improved compliance mechanisms, transparent funds management and innovative revenue strategies that allign with global best practices,” he advocated.

The Registrar, Mrs. Blossom Okorie, whose Department organised the Lecture, applauded the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the institution, recalling that his era witnessed some key transformations in the area of infrastructure, academics, research, manpower development, staff welfare, personnel and students’ harmony.

She recalled that the University under his watch had supported the Registry with funds and ensured the sustainability of the Distinguished Lecture Series.

“Your tenure has been marked by remarkable achievements ranging from infrastructural expansion to enhanced academic quality, strengthened internal systems and deliberate investment in staff’s capacity -building,” she noted.

Prof. Isaac Ayandele, Director of Academic Planning and Chairman, Committee of Provosts at the Federal University of Technology (FUTIA), Ikot Abasi local government area of the state, who chaired the occasion, also lauded Prof. Ndaeyo’s eventful tenure and stressed the need for stability in the country’s education system in view of the prevailing security challenges forcing the federal government to shut some basic schools in crises – prone areas of the country.

However, Mr. Ifiok Okon Udo, a certified forensic accountant and fellow of the Institute of Chattered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN), charged individuals, governments and institutions, to be ready to comply with the new tax regime already signed into law by President Bola Tinubu, on June 6, 2025.

He explained that that the Nigerian Tax Act (NTA) consolidates and harmonises provisions from previous tax statutes including Personal Income Tax Act (PITA), Companies Income Tax Act (CITA), Capital Gains Tax Act (CGTA), Premium Profit Tax Act (CGTA), Petroleum Profit Tax Act (PPTA) and Value Added Tax Act (VATA).

He added that “the Nigerian Tax Administration Act (NTAA) 2025 seeks to establish a uniform administrative procedure for all taxes and strengthens compliance data management, and digital reporting systems.”