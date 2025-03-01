In 2010, the World Bank praised the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and described it as a model in sub-Saharan Africa. It acknowledged the Corps’ post-crash response facility among other novelties since its birth in 1988. The United Nations (UN) equally acknowledged the FRSC’s Lead Agency role as well as its creative interventions to tackle avoidable road traffic crashes.

When the Corps celebrated its 25th anniversary under the leadership of Osita Chidoka, the glasses clinked, the drums rolled, celebrating the lead traffic management agency in Nigeria. Leading the toast was the man who midwifed the Corps, former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

He was strongly supported by the then Commander-in-Chief (C-in-C), President Goodluck Jonathan, with Professor Wole Soyinka, pioneer chairman of the FRSC governing council, beating the African bata drum in praise of the feat of the Corps

From across the globe, renowned specialists in traffic management were there to celebrate an agency that the World Bank says is a model for Africa. Some felt and still feel that the Corps can do better in addressing avoidable and irresponsible driving in our country. Both the World Bank and United Nations identified such a lacuna equally.

For the past 37 years of its existence, I have been, not just a keen observer of the tides and waves of this giant organisation, but also an insider, a paid worker, or what is generally known as a Regular Marshal, although now retired. I have been privy to the intricacies, challenges, constraints, hiccups and triumphs of staying relevant in a constantly changing environment.

When we clocked 32 years under the leadership of Boboye Oyeyemi in 2020, it was funfare galore. However, when we clocked 36 years in 2024 under the leadership of Dauda Biu, the red carpets were not rolled while glasses did not click. Neither did the drum beat. There was no toast, only sober and low key events in honour of the FRSC numerous strides despite hiccups.

I recall with nostalgia, the event celebrating the Corps 25th anniversary where, speaker after speaker, described the Corps as a pride. Jonathan as well as Babangida, and other dignitaries eulogised the Corps for helping to shape the face of Nigerian roads from what it was in 1988 when the annual statistics on road traffic crashes was 25,792

According to the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, that data has significantly been reduced over the years. During a media parley to mark 37 years of service, he expressed his elation on the Corps’ stride and recounted the significant expansion from 16 sector commands to 37.

He also recalled the expansion from five Zonal Commands to 12, the movement from its 1st national headquarters in Ibadan to Gbagada in Lagos and the final movement to Abuja in 1992. At 37, we have not just expanded but today, boast of 1,102 operational vehicles.

They comprise 157 administrative vehicles, 754 patrol vehicles, 143 ambulances, and 48 tow trucks, as well as 59 Emergency Ambulance (Zebra) Points. There are also Road Side Clinics (RTC) and National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM .Just recently, the FRSC Mobile Application for real-time reporting and update on traffic situations was recently birthed by the current Corps Marshal. Our social media handles and the 122 toll free number are vital instruments in driving robust engagement with the public.

According to the FRSC helmsman, this growth is a testament to the Corps commitment to its mission. Under his watch, he reeled out the establishment of electronic documents which has improved operational and administrative efficiency, the FRSC sponsored bill on the need for FRSC Armed Squad as well as other innovations to drive down deaths and injuries. Yet, he acknowledged that there is still work to be done.

As we reflect on 37 years of policing our roads, I am elated to have been part of a crop of Nigerians described by Punch Newspaper in one of its editorials as “an assemblage of the best road safety experts in sub-Saharan Africa.” As I reflect on my years in the Corps since porting from the defunct Concord Press Limited over 28 years ago to join the services of the Corps, and God’s divine mercy upon us in striving to meet this mandate, I also reflect on an editorial by ThisDay celebrating the Corps when we clocked 25 years which like the Punch editorial, aptly captures our place in history.

At 25, the FRSC has made more than passing impact on Nigerian road users. The commission’s campaigns have helped in reducing the carnage on our roads and have made travelling by road, especially during festive periods such as Sallah and Christmas, less of a nightmare. So, all factors considered, the investment has been worth it and the creation of the FRSC by the General Ibrahim Babangida regime can now easily be justified.

The FRSC institutional vision aimed at eradicating road traffic crashes and creating a safe motoring environment received great fillip under a former Corps Marshal, Mr Osita Chidoka. He has gone beyond routine administration to focus on the international profile of the agency, institutional capacity-building and operational effectiveness.