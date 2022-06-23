The Federal University Lokoja, Institute of Sales and Marketing Management of Nigeria (ISMMN) and Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities Projects Associates Limited of Professional Training and Certification have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on educational partnership.

Following the signing of the MoU in Lokoja yesterday, the Federal University Lokoja will now run and offer the Diploma and Certificate courses of the Institute of Sales and Marketing Management of Nigeria.

Vice chancellor of Federal University Lokoja, Prof Olayemi Akinwumi, said MoU will promote and enhance professionalism in sales and marketing fields in the country.

The ceremony was made colorful with the decorations of the vice chancellor, the deputy vice chancellor, academics and the deputy vice chancellor, Administrations with the institute’s fellowship Pins by, the chairman, Board of Trustees, Chief (deacon) Emmanuel Itipah, ISMMN and Chief Olu Fashanu, the director general, ISMMN-Abuja Office.

The MoU was signed by Prof Akinwumi, vice chancellor of Federal University Lokoja, Chief (Deacon) Emmanuel Itipah, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Institute of Sales and Marketing Management of Nigeria and Dr. Adigun, the deputy secretary general of Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities Projects Associates Limited.

ISMMN was established by Act of Parliament in 2007 and has played an active role in its advisory role to the government in formulating policies on trade issues.