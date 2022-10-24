The pioneer and incumbent rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, Ondo State, Prof. Emmanuel Adedayo Fasakin, has been conferred with the Great Developer Award by the Holy Saviour’s Gospel Mission International, Prayer Centre, Ile-Oluji.

The parish pastor, Dayo Fasiku, while presenting the award noted that the award presentation was in recognition of the rector’s Midas touch in the overall development of the young institution.

Fasiku lauded the awardee for his humility and visionary zeal which had resulted in the institution being ranked thirteenth in the federation.

He said, “The Ile-Oluji community appreciated your good works and we would continue to pray for you to do more.”

In his response, Fasakin thanked the congregation for the honour done to him, saying the journey in the beginning had been demanding and tasking, but God had been wonderful in the transformation recorded in the institution within a short period.