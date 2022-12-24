The Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, Ondo State, Prof. Emmanuel Adedayo Fasakin, has felicitated with Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Christmas.

In a statement signed by him on Saturday, the rector said the outgoing year has been eventful and challenging to Nigerians, but it pleases the Lord to make “us witness another Christmas Celebration.”

The statement reads, “This is to warmly felicitate with all Staff and Students of Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, the good people of Ile-Oluji Community, Friends of our fastest growing Polytechnic, and Nigerians at large on the commemoration of this year’s Christmas.

“The outgoing year has been very eventful with lots of happenings here and there, but it has pleased the Lord to make us worthy to witness another Christmas Celebration.

“As we rejoice in the euphoria of this festive period, let us not lose sight of the purpose why Christ was born and what He lived for. Christ came in humility to save, and to help the less-privileged despite stiff opposition and tribulations.

“Let us also imbibe these virtues and work for the good of our immediate society, while helping others and the less-privileged to grow and be renewed in their aspirations for a more prosperous, egalitarian and safe Nation.

“I wish you all a Merry Christmas, and happy New Year in advance.”