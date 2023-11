Afrobeat singer, Omorinmade Kuti, a.k.a Made Kuti, has tied the knot with his fiancée, Inedoye Onyenso.

In a post on his Instagram handle in the early hours of Wednesday, Made wrote: “Today, a love story that began with two characters continues into one.”

The couple had announced their engagement in November last year.

Made Kuti is the grandson of the iconic afrobeat pioneer, late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and son of Afrobeat legend, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti.