West Ham will host Arsenal on Wednesday night in an all-Premier League clash for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup as the two London teams seek to reach the last eight of the competition.

Both the visiting and home fans will have their eyes set on England midfielder, Declan Rice, as he returns to West Ham for the very first time since quiting the club to join Arsenal in the summer.

Hammers boss David Moyes has said that the club would welcome Rice with open arms as they are all looking forward to seeing him again.

Praising Rice, he said that the England player was a brilliant member of the team and led the team brilliantly. He also said that Rice conducted himself impeccably as a West Ham captain and as a player.

West Ham are placed ninth on the Premier League table and they are without a win in their last four matches in all competitions, meaning, Arsenal who are yet to lose a single match in the domestic scene this season, could inflict further pain on David Moyes team tonight.

The Hammers have gone four matches without a win with their most recent result being a 1-0 loss to Everton in the league. The pressure is mounting on the manager to turn around the club’s fortunes and there is no better time than to defeat Arsenal in the League Cup.

Arsenal are second in the Premier League and back in the Champions League for the first time since 2017, Manager Arteta said that the Carabao Cup is an important target for them.

He told BBC, “It is a competition we have the chance to progress in and win a trophy and our mindset has to be focused on West Ham.”