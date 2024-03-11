A female passenger, identified as Nimotalahi Ishola, on Saturday night, jumped into the lagoon while onboard a ferry at Igando area, Alimosho local government area of Lagos State.

The incident happened around 9pm on Saturday, shortly after the boat left the Isuti Jetty in Igando community en route Totowu in Ogun State.

Nimotalahi was said to be in the boat with 11 other passengers when she suddenly pulled off her life jacket and jumped into the lagoon in what looked like a suicide.

A plastic bottle of an insecticide was said to be found in one of the belongings she left behind in the boat.

Policemen have visited the scene of the incident while a search party had been constituted to recover her corpse.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, also confirmed the incident.

Hundeyin said, “Investigation is ongoing and effort is on to contact her family.”