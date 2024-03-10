The Middle Belt Emerging Leaders Initiative has described Pharm. Onuh Okpe Christian as a great man with remarkable achievements that have been a source of inspiration to so many youths in North-Central region of Nigeria.

The group, in a message to commemorate Onuh’s birthday anniversary, described him as a giant and a colossus in business, manufacturing, construction and agriculture.

The spokesman of the group, Abdulmalik Muktar, said Onuh, who is an innovative Business Development and Entrepreneurship Expert with over 15 years of experience, has successfully launched and running five companies cutting across the Healthcare, Agriculture, Finance, Manufacturing and Construction industries.

He said, “To many youths, only a worthy son would bring honour to his region and with regards to this bright star, his giant strides are more than an exemplary living but a vivid expression of the “can do” spirit of sons and daughters of the Middle Belt of whom the Benue man stands illustrious.”

“Onuh’s successes in negotiating and securing global partnerships with major investors and clients from Canada and the UK to India and Bangladesh is thought provoking; a pointer to his mastery in the business world.

“It is remarkable how a young man of lowly estate could rise to the height of international reckoning, becoming a force. Based on youth’s avid opinion, such tales were strong reminders that the earth belongs to every man, even those who emerge from the Middle Belt. Onuh has similarly secured ground-breaking partnership with SKF manufacturing company for Africa’s sole therapeutic medication during the COVID lockdown.”

Abdulmalik added that the businessman was also passionate about orchestrating and facilitating public business development to drive sustainable growth and increased profitability, adding that considering all of these and many more, the North-Central youths summed up Onuh’s person as a son indeed worthy of honour.