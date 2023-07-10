FERMA To Fix 36,000km Federal Roads Nationwide

The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) said plans are under way to fill up potholes and intervene in the repair of failed roads nationwide as the rainy season sets in.

The acting managing director, FERMA, Mr Godson Amos made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja.

According to him, the intervention was necessitated because of the need to ameliorate the hardship and delays road users face daily.

He was optimistic that the intervention would be achieved within six weeks of the commencement and all potholes and road failure worked on, on federal roads across the country.

He said he had gotten reports across the country of the deplorable Federal Roads across the country which had caused a lot of inconveniences to road users.

He added that these failures have hampered economic activities due to the inability of the people to freely move goods from one place to the other.