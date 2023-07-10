Police Academy Lecturer Petitions PSC Over Document Mutilation

A lecturer with the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil in Kano State, Dr Goddy Igbaekemen, has petitioned the Police Service Commission (PSC) over alleged mutilation and removal of documents from his official records.

A copy of the petition, signed by the counsel to the lecturer, Mr Thomas Shachia, was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja yesterday.

Igbaekemen alleged that the mutilation and removal of the document from his record was to frustrate and deny him promotion duly approved by the academy since 2015.

According to him, the letter on which the approval was conveyed was mutilated, removed from his official record and concealed by individuals bent on frustrating him.

The lecturer said the anomaly was discovered after several efforts and an official letter to the registrar of the academy, seeking retrieval of the document.

Igbaekemen said his travail in the academy started with his unlawful disengagement from service in 2016.