National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has urged Nigerians on responsible and safe sexual Behaviour to prevent the spread of HIV and other Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) in this festive period.

Director-general of NACA, Dr. Gambo Aliyu, in a statement on Tuesday said engaging in unsafe and unclean sexual activities can significantly heighten the risk of HIV transmission and other STIs.

“The holiday season is a time of joy and celebration, and as we come together with loved ones, it is paramount that we prioritize our health and well-being.

“As we celebrate this festive season, let us make responsible choices in our intimate lives. By adopting and advocating for responsible sexual practices, we can collectively contribute to a healthier and happier community,” he said.

Dr Aliyu added “Abstinence, maintaining faithfulness to your partner, and consistently using condoms are among the most effective measures to prevent the transmission of these infections.”

He said NACA remains steadfast in its commitment to raising awareness and promoting preventive measures that will safeguard public health.