A non-governmental organisation, Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) has tasked the government on immediate review of the Sugar-sweetened Beverages tax, and stringent action on industry activities.

Executive director of CAPPA, Akinbode Oluwafemi, stated this at the National Sugar-sweetened Beverages Tax Coalition’s Press Briefing in Abuja.

He said “it is important we reinforce our messages on the dangers of SSB consumption, the need for an immediate review of the tax, and a call for government’s stringent action on industry activities.

“We are at a point where the sugary lure of profit clashes with the very essence of our well-being – our health.”

Akinbode noted that for many years, the SSB industry has painted a picture of sugary drinks as innocent pleasures. “But behind the vibrant colours and catchy jingles lies a grim reality. SSBs are laden with empty calories, fuelling a public health crisis of diabetes, obesity, and heart disease.

“The statistics are sobering: one in ten Nigerians now live with diabetes, placing a crippling burden on individuals and Nigeria healthcare system,” lamented.

The ED said the manufacturing industry actively targets children and youths, bombarding them with sugary advertising and social activities, normalising unhealthy habits at a crucial stage in their development.

“This predatory marketing exploits the vulnerability of young minds, shaping preferences that echo for years. The consequences are far-reaching as diabetes and its complications steal years of healthy life, erode productivity, and strain resources, leaving families shattered and futures uncertain,” said Akinbode.

Amidst the festive cheer, the SSB industry drowns out public health concerns with a deafening roar of misinformation, Akinbode added.

“While families come together for festive gatherings, the SSB industry feasts on obscene profits, built on the backs of collective health. These producers annually especially during festive seasons incorporate corporate activities like festivals, awards and sponsoring popular events, as a way of promoting their unhealthy products.

“It is important to note that as Nigerians we must choose public health over corporate greed and advocate for an increase in the current N10/litre tax on these unhealthy drinks which began implementation in June 2022, demonstrably proven to reduce consumption by up to 20percent in over 100 countries that have already implemented the tax.

“SSB tax is a public health intervention, a nudge towards healthier choices, a disincentive to the excessive consumption of sugar. Studies have shown that a 10percent SSB tax can lead to a significant decrease in consumption, particularly among low-income communities disproportionately affected by sugary drinks. The economic burden of treating chronic diseases far outweighs the tax revenue,” he added.

Akinbode urged Nigerians to reject the bitter aftertaste of corporate greed and choose a sweet victory for public health.