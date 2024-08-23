President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a N10 billion grant for the Digital Switch Over (DSO) project in a significant move to advance Nigeria’s digital broadcasting landscape.

The federal government also announced a renewed push to complete the DSO project, marking a significant step toward transforming the nation’s broadcasting landscape. Originally launched in 2016, the DSO initiative faced considerable challenges but is now set for revitalization under the current administration.

During a press conference yesterday in Abuja, the director general of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Charles Ebuebu, expressed his enthusiasm for the project’s revival.

“DG underscores that it is with great pride and enthusiasm that my friend and brother, Dr. Aminu Maida, the executive vice chairman of the Nigeria Communications Commission, and I appear before you today to announce a very significant milestone in our nation’s broadcasting landscape,” he said.

He said this project aims to transition Nigeria from analogue to digital terrestrial television, was first initiated in Jos, Plateau State, in 2016. However, the process stalled due to various challenges.

“We are embarking on a transformative journey to achieve the Digital Switch Over (DSO) dividends for Nigeria,” he said.

He stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a grant derived from spectrum sales to the NBC, providing the necessary financial support to advance the project.

“This grant is not just a financial allocation; it is a testament to Mr. President’s commitment to driving technological advancement, economic growth, and cultural enrichment through the DSO project,” he added.

He added that to accelerate the DSO process, the NBC is collaborating closely with the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC). This partnership is seen as a strategic alliance that underscores the NCC’s determination to support the seamless transition to digital broadcasting.

He emphasised that the funds allotted to this project will be meticulously expended to ensure that each component of the DSO ecosystem contributes significantly to the realisation of impactful digital dividends for the country.

He emphasised that the grant will be utilised across several key areas, including the development of diverse TV channels, leasing satellite capacity for nationwide coverage, implementing advanced audience measurement tools, and establishing world-class content production studios.

Additionally, he said it will support the distribution of hybrid Android/DTH set-top boxes, the development of a FreeTV mobile app, and the upgrading of the national call centre.

“Adopting digital broadcasting standards will align Nigeria with global norms, enhancing our competitiveness and attracting foreign investments,” he said. “Digital broadcasting will bridge the digital divide, ensuring access to vital information, education, and entertainment for remote and underserved communities.”

Ebuebu noted that the DSO project is expected to be a catalyst for Nigeria’s socio-economic transformation, creating jobs, driving economic growth, and expanding the broadcasting industry.

“The support for creative industries and local content will foster cultural preservation and promote Nigerian talent on a global stage,” he added.

“As Nigeria stands at this pivotal moment in its broadcasting evolution, Ebuebu emphasised that the DSO represents more than just a technological shift. “It is a transformative journey for our media industry and our nation as a whole. Our commitment to this project reflects our dedication to a more inclusive, technologically advanced, and globally competitive media landscape.”