Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, has said the administration of President Bola Tinubu is committed to supporting and collaborating with genuine private sector partners who share of a cleaner, safer and more prosperous Nation.

Advertisement

He spoke when he received an award by the African Business Ventures and Investment Group (ABVIG) in recognition of his role in providing private sector partnership with government in the implementation of climate change initiative and infrastructure development in Africa.

While receiving the award in Abuja, the SGF in a statement by the director information in his office, Segun Imohiosen, acknowledged that the award was in recognition of the immense commitment of the federal government towards promoting sustainable development, climate resilience and green investment in Africa.

Advertisement

Akume, represented by the deputy director, public affairs and bilateral relations in the Okokon Okon Etoabasi said the government had provided an enabling policy and institutional environment for climate action to thrive through the Ministry of Environment.

, the National Council on Climate Change, and other relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in driving initiatives that promote adaptation, mitigation, green growth, and sustainable infrastructure development.