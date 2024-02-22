Minister of transportation, Senator Saidu Alkali, has said the federal government will transform Nigeria’s transportation sector through the adoption of alternative energy technologies.

Alkali, in a statement issued by the ministry’s director of press and public relations, Olujimi Oyetomi, revealed the plan at the just-concluded executive session of the 18th National Council on Transportation (NCT) held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The meeting focused on “Embracing Innovations and Technologies for Suitable Transportation: Tackling the Energy Challenges.”

It emphasised the crucial role of innovation in alleviating energy challenges and combating climate change.

Alkali stressed the urgency of transitioning away from fossil fuel due to their environmental and socio-economic impact.

He said, “It is a known fact that the transportation sector is a major culprit of environmental pollution because of its over-dependence on fossil fuel and non-availability of alternative energy that has exerted pressure on demand for energy and raised broader environmental and socio-economic issues such as environmental pollution; fuel price volatility; economic sabotage among other.

“In view of the energy demand of transportation, countries at the recently concluded World Climate Action Summit (WCAS) of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP 28), committed to creating a sustainable future for coming generations by accelerating innovation and facilitating the deployment of renewable energy, clean technology and other green alternatives.”

While proposing a multifaceted approach, the minister outlined plans to modernise transportation systems, prioritise innovative technologies and foster collaboration among the stakeholders.

He emphasised the importance of budgetary allocation, private sector investment, and education campaigns to facilitate technology adoption.

The minister also advocated for the utilisation of alternative energy transport technologies and the establishment of standards to benefit all the stakeholders.

He also spoke on ongoing initiatives, including the establishment of a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Conversion Centre in Abuja and the promotion of electric and autonomous vehicles.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State commended the session’s efforts in promoting environmentally and economically friendly transportation solutions. The event concluded with the inauguration of the Forum of Commissioners of Transportation, chaired by Engineer Gbenga Dairo, the Ogun State commissioner for transportation.