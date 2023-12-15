Federal government in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has launched the National Workplace Policy on Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS).

The policy aimed to create safer and more productive workplaces that protect and empower individuals living with HIV/AIDS, while fostering a culture of inclusivity, compassion and collective responsibility.

At the launch of the policy in Abuja, minister of state for labour and employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha described the policy as a momentous milestone in Nigeria‘s commitment to establishing workplaces that transcend mere spaces of employment.

The minister called on employers, employees, trade unions, and all stakeholders to embrace and implement the policy, which will champion a workplace culture that stands resolute against the scourge of HIV/AIDS.

According to the director, who oversees the office of the ministry’s permanent secretary, Emmanuel Igbinosun, the policy highlighted a community-centric approach in recognising the unique role that workplaces play in the lives of individuals and communities.

Igbinosun said that the policy was designed to promote awareness, inclusion, and to provide a framework for the prevention, support, and management of HIV/AIDS within the workforce.

The director, ILO Office for Nigeria, Vanessa Phala, said collaboration with national partners remains crucial for successful implementation and closing existing gaps in HIV services, financial resources, and gender inequality.

She said that the revision and implementation of the National HIV and AIDS Workplace Policy should contribute to enhancing the policy and legal environment for HIV and AIDS workplace programmes.

„It is important to state that your support is needed for us to successfully implement these initiatives. Our partnership with you is key to the realisation of our joint goals. I believe that working together in areas of our comparative advantage should give us exponential results,“ she said.