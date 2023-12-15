Former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Lucky Irabor (rtd) has said women in the military don’t need to beg their male counterparts for recognition but prove their worth with their exploits instead.

Irabor stated this in his remarks at the launch of the book “Women in Military Service in Nigeria” by Major General Preye Fakrogha (rtd) in Abuja.

He said it was derogatory for the women to accept the concept of women empowerment because they have as much energy as their male counterparts.

“A lot has been said as to the development of women in military service. We are already seeing the impact of women in military service, the regular combat cadre of the armed forces.

“In many phases of life, the rule of women is largely misunderstood, is largely misunderstood and even currently is largely misunderstood. I believe that women are part of those who have made the general society to misunderstand their role but the whole essence of this intervention is that there has to be introspection among the women to be able to understand that you don’t have to beg to be recognised. You must be who you and you certainly will be recognised.

“Women empowerment derogates the personality of the womanhood. You are by such expression given the impression that you are less than normal, know that’s not correct. You as qualified as you male folks but it is not by appealing to the conscience of people but by you proving that you are equally as important and relevant as your male folks. The references that were made about those who made remarkable impacts in our climes, they didn‘t beg for it, they earned it,” he said.

In his opening remarks, General Fakrogha highlighted the importance of recognising and understanding the contributions of women in the defence forces.

Fakrogha who is the pioneer commander Nigerian Army Women Corps said, „ Female members of the military are often over looked and brushed aside, no wonder there is little or no formal documents on woman in military especially the Nigeria army.“

He said the book, which has 153 pages delves into the challenges and triumphs faced by women in military service, offering a nuanced perspective on their dedication, resilience, and commitment to safeguarding the nation.

He said the work is anticipated to fill a crucial gap in history of women in service and out of service, shedding light on the often-overlooked stories of female warriors who have served their country with honour.

The event was attended by high-ranking military officials, scholars and supporters of gender equality in the armed forces.