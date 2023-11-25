Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has outlined new policies on road infrastructure across the country and sought the support of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) on strict supervision for quality delivery.

He revealed the policies when he received the president of NSE, Engr. Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari Wudil, during a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

A statement by the chief press secretary to the minister, Barr. Orji Uchenna said the federal government was committed to outstanding quality, value for money, innovation, responsiveness, fast deliveries and technical expertise in road infrastructure development in Nigeria.

The outlined policies include; “good stabilised and tested subgrade, sub-base course before pavement placement.

“Expose subgrade, sub-base and base course to 60 days vehicular movement and continuous sheep-foot rolling before pavement placement, introduction of reinforced concrete road pavement in most roads carriageway and shoulders, continuous maintenance of all roads under construction throughout the life of the project under contract, effective design of road infrastructure anchored on detailed report of environmental site conditions and geotechnical report, community relations in terms of keeping roads motorable under the period of the contract.

He said supervision was necessary in the actualization of quality delivery of road construction whether concrete pavement or asphalt, noting that each of the two models has its own attendant conditions.

“When you start to compare asphalt and concrete, it is if all things are equal, here all things are not equal, there are many factors why we are talking about concrete” he added.

Umahi said Ministry’s stand is not about comparing asphalt and concrete pavement but that “if you are using either of them, there are conditions attached to them”.

He said there are certain terrains on our roads that make it imperative for concrete pavement to be used.” You cannot put asphalt in water but you can put concrete in water”

The minister explained that the rate of increase in the cost of materials for construction of the two models is alarming.

The president of the NSE said the aim of the visit was to seek areas of collaboration with their own and described the minister as a round beg in a round hole.

He said; “Since after your assumption of office, we have been monitoring your progress, and I must tell you we are not surprised, what you did as governor in Ebonyi State is amazing. We visited you when you were the Governor of Ebonyi State and I am going to visit your Governor now. I must go because it is like a pilgrimage.”